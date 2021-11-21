Observations from Alabama's win over Arkansas

No matter what bump or twist in the road Alabama football encountered, the Crimson Tide found a way against Arkansas.

And No. 2 Alabama is the SEC West champion because of it.

The Razorbacks threw all they could at the Crimson Tide, including a perfectly executed fake field goal, but Alabama came out victorious. The Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) defeated Arkansas 42-35 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will play in the SEC Championship game against Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 4.

Here are observations and takeaways from Alabama victory’s over Arkansas (7-4, 3-4):

Receivers put on a showIf you’re a fan of good receiver play, this was the game for you.

Between Alabama’s Jameson Williams and John Metchie III and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, there were no shortage of highlights.

In the first half alone, Metchie had six catches for 122 yards and one touchdown. Williams had four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Burks didn’t have quite as impressive of a stat line with five first-half catches for 82 yards and one touchdown, but his physical presence made for a difficult matchup for most Crimson Tide defensive backs as the offense tended to go through him.