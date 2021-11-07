Observations from Alabama's win over LSU

Will Anderson Jr. leads stifling defense in first half

The first touchdown of the game was not a great look for the defense that let a receiver release to the flat with no one in coverage. But, after that, Alabama didn’t give much of anything to LSU for the rest of the first half.

After the first drive, the Tigers managed only 14 yards on 17 plays through the rest of the first half. Will Anderson Jr. led the way in stuffing LSU’s offense. In the first half alone, he had 7 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The most defining play in the first half might have been when Alabama forced a turnover to give the ball back to the offense. Christian Harris, the former high school cornerback, deflected a pass that jumped into the hands of Jalyn-Armour Davis. Shortly after, Alabama took a 14-7 lead right before halftime.

The offense needed this kind of performance from the defense in the first half, considering it couldn’t find ways to finish drives for much of the first half.

John Metchie III becoming favorite receiver

It’s pretty clear who has become quarterback Bryce Young’s favorite target: John Metchie III.