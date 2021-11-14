Observations from Alabama's win over New Mexico State

Alabama used a strong first half from quarterback Bryce Young and Jameson Williams to all but put the game out of reach while the second quarter was still young. The Crimson Tide went on to defeat New Mexico State 59-3 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama (9-1, 6-1 SEC) will play its final home game of the season next Saturday against Arkansas.

Here are observations and takeaways from the Crimson Tide's dominant victory.

RPO to Jamo

Williams tends to be a good player to whom Alabama football's offense can turn when it needs a spark.

After a stagnant start on the first drive, the Crimson Tide looked to Williams off a run-pass option on which the New Mexico State defensive back bit. Williams was open for the 50-yard pass that gave Alabama a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Williams wasn't done contributing, though. He caught his ninth touchdown of the season in the second quarter as Alabama took a 28-3 lead. Six of those touchdowns have gone for at least 25 yards.

He added a third touchdown before the end of the first half, his 10th of the season, with a 9-yard catch.

Another blocked punt