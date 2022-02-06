Observations of Alabama's loss to Kentucky

Meanwhile, Alabama also had a streak in the second half where it made only one of 17 field goals, and many of those were from deep.

While Alabama struggled to get anything going consistently offensively, Kentucky kept adding to its lead.

Alabama had not shot below 20.6 percent from three-point range this season, which came against LSU.

Darius Miles suspended for Kentucky game

Miles was not available for the game after he was suspended for a violation of team rules, per a UA spokesperson.

Alabama could have used his help off the bench. The Crimson Tide finished close with 18 bench points to Kentucky's 21, but many of those came late with Kentucky up by double digits. At halftime, the Wildcats led 13-0 in bench points.

Miles' presence might have assisted Alabama in that category. This season, Miles is averaging 6.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists with 17.6 minutes per game. He had played in the Auburn game after missing the Baylor game with an injury.

Alabama sets tone early on the glass

Alabama started the game fast.