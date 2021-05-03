 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams transferring to Alabama
0 comments
top story

Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams transferring to Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
alabamatransfer photo FOR FRONT

Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams catches a kick during warm-ups before a spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, on April 17.

 Paul Vernon

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams announced he will transfer to Alabama early Monday on social media.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has made a point that he will only use the transfer portal to add guys that can help Alabama win and this move fits the mold.

Williams is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound playmaker who reportedly ran a 4.4 40-yard dash in high school.

His combination of size and speed made him a popular target in the transfer portal, receiving interest from Florida, Texas A&M, USC and others, per 247Sports.

Williams was ranked the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 82 prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As a sophomore he played in six games, recording nine catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He had one catch for 14 yards in the National Championship game against Alabama.

Williams' best game came in the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in a win over Clemson.

The Crimson Tide lost a pair of top 10 draft picks from last year's wide receiving core as DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle move on to the NFL.

Williams joins a wide receiving core that features veterans John Metchie III, Slade Bolden and Xavier Williams.

Alabama has recruited heavily at wide receiver to help fill out the roster, adding six recruits over the last two seasons.

Freshman Agiye Hall impressed at Alabama's A-Day scrimmage and sophomore Javon Baker saw limited time last season. Five-star freshman JaCorey Brooks and sophomores Traeshon Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell could also be in line to earn a spot in the lineup.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher couldn’t believe he got drafted by the Panthers
Alabama

Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher couldn’t believe he got drafted by the Panthers

  • Updated

Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher was trying to work out his football future when the Carolina Panthers did it for him. When Carolina coach Matt Rhule phoned on Saturday to tell Fletcher the Panthers had picked him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, Fletcher thought the call was to gauge his interest in signing as a rookie free agent after the draft. “I was on the phone with another team ...

Alabama freshman Agiye Hall puts potential on display in spring game
Alabama

Alabama freshman Agiye Hall puts potential on display in spring game

  • Updated

Mystery surrounded the Alabama offense entering its first spring game in two years. Eight starters had left to the NFL, and another three veteran players — running back Brian Robinson, guard Emil Ekiyor and wide receiver John Metchie — were out for Saturday’s scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fans had caught glimpses of quarterback Bryce Young in mop-up duty last season, but the receivers ...

+2
QB front-runner Bryce Young mostly shines in Alabama's spring game
Alabama

QB front-runner Bryce Young mostly shines in Alabama's spring game

  • Updated

Drenched in sun with a few more fans than last fall, the transition to normalcy was in the air for Saturday’s A-Day Game in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Packed in for the Walk of Champions, the crowd announced at 47,218 filtered inside for what was your traditional spring game both in form and function. Missing a handful of injured starters – a few more than who had missed the previous spring practices ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert