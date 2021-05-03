Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams transferring to Alabama

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams announced he will transfer to Alabama early Monday on social media.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has made a point that he will only use the transfer portal to add guys that can help Alabama win and this move fits the mold.

Williams is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound playmaker who reportedly ran a 4.4 40-yard dash in high school.

His combination of size and speed made him a popular target in the transfer portal, receiving interest from Florida, Texas A&M, USC and others, per 247Sports.

Williams was ranked the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 82 prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports and has three years of eligibility remaining.

As a sophomore he played in six games, recording nine catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He had one catch for 14 yards in the National Championship game against Alabama.

Williams' best game came in the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in a win over Clemson.

The Crimson Tide lost a pair of top 10 draft picks from last year's wide receiving core as DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle move on to the NFL.