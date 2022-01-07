Ozark teen has title game tickets and new friend in Tide's Trey Sanders

Braxton Bradley, an 18-year-old student at Carroll High, got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday during a history class when University of Alabama running back Trey Sanders called him on FaceTime to let him know tickets to the national championship game Monday in Indianapolis were his for the taking.
“One of the ladies at school today said you can actually see Braxton’s smile through the mask,” his father, James Bradley, said of his son’s reaction that was captured on video.
Bradley, who is wheelchair bound due to muscular dystrophy, struck up a friendship last weekend with Sanders following the Cotton Bowl. Sanders, seriously injured in a car accident last season, fought hard to get back on the football field this season.
“Them two took up like hog and slop,” James said. “It was instantaneous. They hit it off right out of the chute.”
It all began last week in a Dallas airport.
“I got Cotton Bowl tickets for my mother and my son for Christmas gifts,” James began. “We fly out of Panama City to Dallas and when we get off in Dallas, everybody is ‘Roll Tide, Roll Tide, Roll Tide.’
“Well my mom strikes up a conversation with a gentleman and he asks for my son’s phone number and he tells her that his son is Trey Sanders, No. 6 for Alabama, and if he gets a chance, would it be OK if he called him.
“We say ‘Yes’ and part our ways and go to our hotels and what not. Then we get to the hotel and the next morning go to the stadium and do the festivities outside, the whole nine yards.
“While we’re waiting outside to go inside, my son’s phone rings and it’s Trey Sanders on FaceTime talking to Braxton. This is the day of the game.
“They talk and what not. As they get ready to get off the phone, Trey asks Braxton if he would like to come back to the hotel room after the Cotton Bowl and meet him and a couple of the players. Braxton says he’d love to.
“So after the game we go back to our hotel and get an Uber and got to his hotel. That’s where we meet Trey’s family – his mom, his dad, his brother – and one other player, No. 4.”
The relationship didn’t end there. On Monday night, James received a call from Sanders’ father.
“He says, ‘Mr. Bradley, this is Trey’s dad,’” James said. “He said, ‘Have y’all thought about taking Braxton to the championship game in Indianapolis?’ I said, ‘Yes sir we have, but the tickets are just astronomical – out of our reach.’
“He said, ‘I understand. If we can make something happen, can you get him there?’ I said, ‘Mr. Sanders, if you can get him the tickets, I’ll tote him there.’
“He said, ‘If we can get him there, he has tickets for the championship game. Trey said he would love to have him there to support him.
“I said, ‘Well I’ve got one request then. Can Trey talk to Braxton and let it come from Trey?’ He said, ‘Trey was asking the same thing but he didn’t know how to approach you.’”
With help of school officials, the surprise call was set up and Sanders formally invited Braxton to the game.
The family will fly out on Sunday, has secured lodging and plans have been put in place for tickets to be picked up for the game.
James is so impressed with Sanders and his family.
“I’m going to tell you, we’re all mirror images of how our parents raise us,” he said. “Trey is very humble. He is not your typical late teenager, early 20-year-old. He didn’t act anyway as if anyone was twisting his arm or trying to get publicity. He was very genuine.
“When he gave my son those gloves that he had played the entire Cotton Bowl with and signed and then even signed the shirt that was on my son’s back, he was very humble. Trey is eager to spend time with Braxton.”
James sees it as a blessing to make the acquaintance of the entire Sanders family.