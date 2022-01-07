Ozark teen has title game tickets and new friend in Tide's Trey Sanders

“We say ‘Yes’ and part our ways and go to our hotels and what not. Then we get to the hotel and the next morning go to the stadium and do the festivities outside, the whole nine yards.

“While we’re waiting outside to go inside, my son’s phone rings and it’s Trey Sanders on FaceTime talking to Braxton. This is the day of the game.

“They talk and what not. As they get ready to get off the phone, Trey asks Braxton if he would like to come back to the hotel room after the Cotton Bowl and meet him and a couple of the players. Braxton says he’d love to.

“So after the game we go back to our hotel and get an Uber and got to his hotel. That’s where we meet Trey’s family – his mom, his dad, his brother – and one other player, No. 4.”

The relationship didn’t end there. On Monday night, James received a call from Sanders’ father.

“He says, ‘Mr. Bradley, this is Trey’s dad,’” James said. “He said, ‘Have y’all thought about taking Braxton to the championship game in Indianapolis?’ I said, ‘Yes sir we have, but the tickets are just astronomical – out of our reach.’