Ozark's Jackson among those to be honored at Alabama A-Day

Ozark native Wilbur Jackson and Mobile’s John Mitchell will be honored as part of the Alabama A-Day spring football game April 16 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Jackson became the first African American scholarship student-athlete on the Crimson Tide football team in 1970 and the next year Mitchell became the first African American to play in a varsity football game for Alabama.

Jackson went on to earn All-SEC honors and was captain of the 1973 national championship team. He was then drafted ninth overall by San Francisco in the 1974 NFL Draft, playing nine years professionally. Jackson closed out his career as part of Washington’s Super Bowl XVII championship team and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

Mitchell transferred to Alabama after an All-American career at Eastern Arizona Junior College. He became an All-American, All-SEC and team captain.

Mitchell then added another first to his name as the first African American to coach at Alabama, joining Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s staff in 1973. Later in his coaching career, he won Super Bowls XL and XLIII as part of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, and in 2009, he was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Admission will once again be free to the public. More information on A-Day, including game time and television network has yet to be released.