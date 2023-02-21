After details emerged Tuesday regarding the case of former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and his alleged involvement during a Jan. 15 shooting — police cited that two other Crimson Tide athletes were present, including freshman Brandon Miller — head coach Nate Oats was late to his scheduled press conference.

When Oats did emerge, he was asked and said Miller was in the “wrong spot at the wrong time” after law enforcement officers testified in court Miller drove to the Tuscaloosa strip and brought a gun to Miles. Miles and Michael Davis, 20, who fired the weapon, were both eventually booked in the killing of 23-year-old mother Jamea Jone Harris.

Both Miller’s Dodge Charger and freshman Jaden Bradley’s Dodge Challenger were at the scene. Tuscaloosa chief deputy D.A. Paula Whiitley said there was “nothing” Miller could be charged with. A sentiment Oats echoed later on Alabama’s campus, saying “Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case.” Still, Oats’ response led to some on social media panning the comment.

“We’ve known the situation since [it happened],” Oats said. “We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. The whole situation is sad. The team closed practice with a prayer for the situation today, knowing that we had this trial today. We think of Jamea and her family, Kaine. Really think about her son, Kaine, that was left behind. So it’s sad.

“We knew about that. Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.

“I’m sure NBA scouts will ask. They do their homework. I think the article that it came out in also stated that Brandon has been interviewed and they’re comfortable with everything that happened there.”

No. 2 Alabama is set to travel to South Carolina on Wednesday night for an 8 p.m. tipoff on ESPN2.