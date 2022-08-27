Preseason praise piles up for Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts

Asked this week to name a teammate ready to have a “big year,” Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith answered: “Jalen Hurts.”

That response followed closely Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s observation that Hurts had just had his “best practice” and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s assertion that the Philadelphia quarterback had “done a hell of a job making the right decisions.”

Even Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had some preseason praise for Hurts, saying he had proven doubters wrong.

The former Alabama standout is preparing for his second season as the Eagles’ signal-caller. For Steichen, that’s been a key component in Hurts’ showing over the past month as Philadelphia prepared for the 2022 NFL campaign.

“He’s done a hell of a job making the right decisions, especially in practice, going through his reads, going through his progressions very nicely,” Steichen said. “Then when he’s had a chance to make a big play out of the pocket, he’ll take it. If not, he’s doing a good job of throwing the ball away when he needs to. …

“I think with anything, going into Year 2 and being in the same system for the first time since high school, there’s a comfort level right there with the terminology standpoint. Then you can obviously build on that. With anything, with any offense when you’re in it for a while, you can build on it and add wrinkles, and we’re looking at doing some of those things.”

Hurts has played in one of the Eagles’ two preseason games. Against the New York Jets on Aug. 12, he completed 6-of-6 passes for 80 yards during his only series, capping the possession with a touchdown pass after his TD run had been nullified by a penalty.

On Wednesday, Hurts went against another NFL team’s defense again when Philadelphia held a joint practice with the Dolphins.

“I thought Jalen was outstanding in yesterday’s practice,” Sirianni said on Thursday. “I mean, to me, Jalen’s practice yesterday was the best practice he’s had as an Eagle since I’ve been here. I can’t speak for the year before I got here. What he was doing with the football and being able to go through reads and the progressions that fast and getting the ball to where it needed to go, I thought, was unbelievable.

“There was a play on third down. We’re running some sort of slant to (wide receiver) A.J. (Brown). They took it away by coverage, and it was third-and-5, and he checks it down quickly to the tight end, to Jack Stoll, over the ball. He did the same thing on another slant to A.J. when he went over top to DeVonta. I’m not sure on all the times I’ve ever been a part of that play, but I’ve never seen the ball go there and Jalen found it and figured out how to get it there.

“It was just happening. Everything was happening so quick for him — not quick for him — actually it seemed like everything had slowed down for him and he was getting the ball out on time. And I just thought he was at the top of his game yesterday, and that’s a great development for us.”

Hurts said Sirianni was “looking at it in terms of me doing my job.”

“That’s what I strive to do every day,” Hurts said on Thursday. “Go out there and do my job and just be consistent. Yesterday, I think I was very consistent, so we’re just chasing growth every day. One thing I think y’all understand is that nobody has a higher standard for myself than me, so I’m never going to ride waves, I’m never going to get too high or low. I’m just going to stay consistent in my approach, my work ethic and attack every day individually.”

Smith said he’s expecting big things from his former Crimson Tide teammate because the quarterback is “just reacting to things faster. He’s reading things faster, getting the ball out quicker. Just that itself takes his game to a whole ‘nother level.”

Miami’s McDaniel saw enough of Hurts already this week.

“I think he wasn’t a first-round draft pick and that bothered him, McDaniel said. “And he did the best thing that you can do as a player, and that’s prove other teams wrong. I think he’s really developing in his pass game — like, he’s always been able to throw real well — but as far as the timing and how he competes in that way. And then they do a great job featuring him in the run game as well.”

Hurts finished second in the balloting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy, but he entered the NFL as a second-round draft choice.

The Eagles pulled Carson Wentz with four games remaining in his fifth season as Philadelphia’s starting QB to give Hurts a chance. The Eagles traded Wentz after the 2020 season, and Hurts took over the No. 1 spot.

In helping Philadelphia reach the playoffs in 2021, Hurts completed 265-of-432 passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 15 regular-season games. He also led NFL quarterbacks with 784 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles kick off their regular-season schedule on Sept. 11 against the Detroit Lions.