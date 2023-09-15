Let the speculation continue. The 1-1 Alabama football program has reportedly made a change at quarterback.

When the No. 10 Crimson Tide take the field in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday afternoon against South Florida, it’ll be Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner leading the first-team offense, not Jalen Milroe.

The Tide kickoff against USF as a 30-point favorite tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

“Well he played really well in the last scrimmage and he’s done well in practice,” head coach Nick Saban said Monday about Buchner. “So, we feel really good about sort of how he’s continued to improve and develop and the confidence in what he’s doing. And (having) a good feeling around the teammates and receivers and all that type of thing.”

247Sports’ John Talty had the first report of Buchner’s ascent into the starting lineup. ESPN’s Chris Low confirmed Friday afternoon, along with other outlets. It should be noted that the competition hasn’t ended, instead, Buchner’s opportunity as QB1 falls in line with what Saban said in the preseason about the battle not being over once Week 1 came.

Buchner was one of three quarterbacks who appeared in Alabama’s blowout win over Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2. Buchner was the first thrower off the bench. He attempted five passes, completed three for 27 yards and ran for a 9-yard touchdown.

Milroe delivered two touchdowns but also two turnovers a week later against Texas, the only signal-caller in the 34-24 loss. Saban said postgame that he had thought about benching Milroe, but his explosive plays kept him in the lineup. Until Saturday.

“Well, we evaluate every position every week. If guys want security in their position, they need to play well. Everybody on our team knows that,” Saban said when asked about the quarterback competition on Wednesday.

Buchner made waves earlier this summer when he left South Bend, Ind., for Tuscaloosa and the coach that recruited him, Tommy Rees. His career with the Fighting Irish was plagued by injuries, notably a left shoulder sprain that kept him sidelined for most of 2022.

In 13 career games at Notre Dame, Buchner threw for 949 yards, converting 56.8% of his passes with 13 total touchdowns against eight interceptions. Buchner notably scored five touchdowns and amassed over 350 yards against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

“I think one thing we’re trying to get the whole quarterback group to understand is, when one guy has success, first of all, we need to look at it as shared success,” Rees said in his preseason press conference, “ ... And when we can do that, it’s going to raise the level of play in the room.

“(Buchner) provides a little bit of veteran presence in the room and adds competition. I think he’s hit the ground running with the rest of the guys on the team, especially with the rest of the quarterbacks, and it’s been really a healthy transition.”

Like Milroe — in his third year at UA and has completed 27-of-45 passes through two games with seven touchdowns — Buchner will be judged on his ability to keep the offense on on schedule and limit the mistakes.