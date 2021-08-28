Projecting the Alabama football depth chart

Metchie is expected to lead the receiving group that lost two first-round picks from last year. Williams gets the nod to start and adds speed to the offense. Expect others in this group to also get opportunities, especially if they connect well with Young.

Tennison brings a reliable veteran presence to the position, which is welcomed. Billingsley has the ability to be the top tight end, but Alabama coach Nick Saban has made clear in camp that the way the junior has handled himself is not up to the standard Saban expects. When asked if Billingsley had worked his way back up the depth chart, Saban said that's up to him. Then, when asked about Latu’s progress on Wednesday, Saban paused and spoke generally about everyone’s progress and everyone needing more consistency in their performance.