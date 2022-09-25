Punishing Alabama defense welcomed Vandy to SEC play

Vanderbilt had somewhat of an offensive tailwind blowing into Tuscaloosa. Rolling up 400-plus yards in three of the first four games, a new starting quarterback had things moving.

The defenses at Hawaii, Elon and Northern Illinois, however, were little preparation for what it saw Saturday night. A 55-3 pounding avoided the shutout but Alabama surrendered little outside of the first-quarter scoring drive.

Through four games, this defense has allowed just two touchdowns — one early at Texas and another last week on a short field to Louisiana-Monroe. Nick Saban attributes that lack of six-pointers to this defense’s ability to limit the big play.

All-American linebacker Will Anderson laughed after the game when the missed shutout was noted.

“Yeah,” he said. “Three points. You guys are good. You’re right, they did score some points on us. No game is going to be perfect but at least we held them to a field goal.”

And that field goal? It was scored by former Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas who transferred to Vanderbilt after the 2020 season.

The Commodores (3-2, 0-1 SEC) moved the ball fairly well on that scoring drive, its second possession of the game. Moving 52 yards on 11 snaps included converting a third-and-short after a nice 22-yard back-shoulder throw to Will Sheppard. That was one of just two passes that covered 15-plus yards.

Other than that, Vanderbilt was 0-for-12 on the rest of the third-down opportunities while netting 77 yards. It was an improvement from the 2017 loss to Alabama when the Commodores managed just 78 total yards in a 59-0 loss in Nashville.

Anderson and Co. didn’t make life much more enjoyable for freshman quarterback AJ Swann. He was sacked five times — 2.5 from Anderson — while completing 13 of 26 passes for 115 yards. That didn’t leave much for the ground game that netted 14 yards on 26 attempts when the sack yards were included.

There were third-down pass rush situations where all three star outside linebackers were on the field from Anderson to Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner. Braswell added 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries on a night Anderson moved past Jonathan Allen for second on Alabama’s career sack list.

Nose tackle DJ Dale added a sack on a night that saw defensive end Byron Young go down with a sprained ankle. Saban said he’d like to see more from the depth of Alabama’s defensive line as it enters a challenging stretch against Arkansas, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Middle linebackers Henry To’o To’o and Deontae Lawson led with six tackles apiece. Four of the To’o To’o stops were solo tackles — one coming on third down in the backfield to force one of Vanderbilt’s 10 punts.

“Henry is a perfect fit for the position,” Saban said. “He’s very instinctive. He’s a great communicator. He’s a signal caller. I think he makes everyone around him play better because he’s very instinctive, he understands exactly where he’s supposed to fit on the runs and ends up in the right place.”

A week ago, Vanderbilt had 428 yards in a 38-28 win over Northern Illinois. The 129 yards in Tuscaloosa were the fewest for the Commodores since Georgia held them to 77 last September in a 62-0 loss.

Anderson said a lot of the defensive success can be attributed to the message Saban sent after escaping Texas with a 20-19 win.

“After that, the team really had to wake up and decide what kind of team we want to be, especially at the start of SEC play. I think the defense took the initiative to be a fast, physical defense.”