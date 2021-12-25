Questions about Alabama entering College Football Playoff semifinal round

The Iron Bowl showed what the Crimson Tide offense is like without Jameson Williams. Now, Alabama will have to find out what life is like without Metchie.

Metchie has an ACL injury and will be out, Saban said. He has caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

With one of Young's go-to targets out, Alabama will once again have to turn to some young receivers.

Ja'Corey Brooks, the Iron Bowl hero, will likely be one of those players. The freshman stepped up in a colossal way on the final drive to send the game to overtime with his touchdown catch.

JoJo Earle, who warmed up but didn't play in the SEC Championship Game, is another young receiver who could help out. He hasn't played since the New Mexico State game, though. Earle's more of a slot receiver, but nonetheless, he can provide a solid weapon for Young when healthy. Slade Bolden is another option in the slot.

There's also Traeshon Holden and Javon Baker, who've seen some time with the offense at receiver this season.

Can Alabama finally rid itself of inconsistency?