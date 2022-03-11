Questions for Alabama football as spring practice begins

March Madness is about to be in full swing in a week, but spring football has also arrived.

Alabama football began spring practice on Friday before players get a week off for spring break. Then, Nick Saban and his squad will return for practice on March 21. The Crimson Tide will have 14 practices before A-Day, set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

With a handful of Alabama players from the 2021 team having gone to the NFL Draft, here are five questions we have ahead of spring practice about the 2022 Alabama roster.

Who will the leading receivers be?

Alabama will have to find new starting receivers with all three – Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden – declaring for the NFL Draft.

There's a reason the Crimson Tide brought in Jermaine Burton, the Georgia transfer. He has started 15 games and will have a good opportunity to play an important role early, considering how young and inexperienced the rest of the receiving room is.

Sophomore Ja'Corey Brooks also figures to be an early contender for a starting spot. He's the Iron Bowl hero and was tabbed as the starter once Metchie went down.

JoJo Earle, another second-year player, could be a valuable option in the slot. Then there are receivers such as Agiye Hall, Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary from the 2021 team. Or, perhaps a new young receiver such as Aaron Anderson steps up early in his time in Tuscaloosa.

What will the offensive line look like?

Both of Alabama's tackles declared for the NFL Draft in Evan Neal and Chris Owens, so the Crimson Tide will need to pick two new starters.

Unless the Crimson Tide decides to move an interior offensive linemen to the outside, the interior is all but set. Alabama returns all four players who played significant roles at those three spots in Javion Cohen and Emil Ekiyor Jr. at guard and Seth McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt at center.

As to who might start at tackle, Alabama has players such as five-stars J.C. Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer set to begin their second seasons. There are also players such as Damieon George and Amari Knight.

A starting tackle also might not be on the roster just yet. There's a chance Alabama adds another option via the transfer portal such as Tyler Steen. The former Vanderbilt offensive tackle is reportedly considering Alabama.

Who starts next to Henry To'o To'o?

Christian Harris' departure leaves a starting spot open next to To'o To'o at linebacker.

The former Tennessee transfer will no doubt call the defense again, but Alabama has to fill the spot that Harris held for three seasons.

Perhaps it will be Jaylen Moody. The redshirt senior removed his name from the transfer portal after Harris declared for the draft.

Or, Alabama could go with a younger player such as Deontae Lawson or someone else. No matter who gets the nod, having a smart leader such as To'o To'o next to him will likely make the transition smoother.

Which transfer will have greatest immediate impact?

So far, Alabama has added three transfers at positions of need: receiver, running back and cornerback.

The Crimson Tide might not be done adding via the transfer portal this offseason, but of the additions so far, who will make his mark early?

Maybe it will be Burton.

Or, it could be Eli Ricks, the LSU cornerback transfer. Alabama lost two starters at corner to the NFL Draft in Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis, so having an experienced and talented player such as Ricks will be welcomed. Alabama returns Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson at corner as well.

Then there's Jahmyr Gibbs, the Georgia Tech running back transfer. The Crimson Tide must replace Brian Robinson Jr., but Alabama might not make it as simple as switching one starter out for another. The Crimson Tide could end up splitting carries more evenly instead among Gibbs, Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan and others.

Can Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. be even better in 2022?

Young and Anderson were the cornerstones of the 2021 Alabama team. They will also likely be the cornerstones of the 2022 Alabama team.

But is there still another level to which they can take their respective games?

Young and Anderson were already at the top nationally in 2021. Young won the Heisman Trophy and Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. They each also had eye-popping stats; Young set Alabama's single-season record in passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47). Anderson had 34.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Those numbers won't easily be replicated, but if anyone can one-up that in likely their final seasons in Tuscaloosa, Young and Anderson would be the guys.