Ray Perkins, former Alabama football player and coach, dies at 79

Former University of Alabama football coach Ray Perkins died Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa.

Current Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed Perkins’ death on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, offering condolences to the Perkins family and describing Perkins as “a really, really good person and a really good friend.”

Perkins, 79, was a star receiver at Alabama in the 1960s. He went on to become the coach of the New York Giants, then surprised the football world twice, first by leaving New York to replace Paul W. “Bear” Bryant as the Alabama coach following the 1982 season, then by leaving Alabama to return to the NFL in 1986, when he took the head coaching job in Tampa Bay.

He was also the coach at Arkansas State for one season, 1992.

Perkins came to Tuscaloosa in 1963 and was a star receiver on teams featuring quarterbacks Joe Namath, Steve Sloan and Ken Stabler from 1964-66. He was an All-American in 1966 when he caught 33 passes for 490 yards and seven touchdowns.