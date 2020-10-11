Rebels expose Tide deficiencies on defense

On Yeboah’s first touchdown reception, he appeared to be the lead interior blocker on a quarterback lead into the center for the formation, just for quarterback Matt Corral to lift a pass over the defense to Yeboah.

Others were more simple. Yeboah’s third catch, for 17 yards and a first down on third-and-7, was an elementary block-and-release route across the formation.

Saban made the case for some of the problems being a natural side effect of modern offenses.

“The offensive line is blocking a run play and they throw a pass to the tight end,” Saban said. “I don’t know if there’s anybody downfield or not, you know, it’s just hard to play RPOs. Every time you play middle of the field coverage, they run RPO so they’re running slant, bang-bang plays but they’re 10-yard plays. If you try other things to take that away, it’s hard to stop the run.”

Tackling miscues also contributed to several of Ole Miss’ explosive plays, of which there were many. The Rebels had nine plays of 20 yards or more against Alabama. For context, UA allowed 46 such plays in 13 games last season and has allowed as few as 40 over 14 games as recently as 2017.

“I just think we have to finish, run all the way through the ball,” linebacker Dylan Moses said.