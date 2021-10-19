Rivalry with Tennessee remains strong to Alabama players, coaches

Tennessee hasn't defeated Alabama in football since 2006, when Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was 5. But the historic nature of the rivalry, and the importance of winning this game, is still passed down to Alabama's players.

Young said he's learned a lot about it since coming to Alabama from California, mainly because he's around people who have been involved in it in past years.

"I definitely have learned how much it means to our alumni, our fan base, everyone," Young said. "It’s something you don’t take lightly. It’s a rivalry."

Safety Jordan Battle also mentioned the alumni when asked about what stands out about Alabama vs. Tennessee. The fact it's being played as Alabama's homecoming game with alumni coming back to Tuscaloosa only amplifies that.

"We know how rich in history this rivalry game is," Battle said. "We just hope to give the fans what they want to see."

The No. 4 Crimson Tide (6-1) will face the Volunteers (4-3) at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The matchup will be Alabama's first against a Tennessee team coached by Josh Heupel. This will also be Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'o To'o's first chance to face his former team after he transferred to UA this past offseason.