Run game, run defense spark Buckeyes

ARLINGTON, Texas — While Alabama was flying back home from a comfortable semifinal win, Ohio State was in the midst of an even more dominating win, securing its spot as Alabama’s opponent in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Here are three things to know about the Buckeyes before the Crimson Tide plays them on Jan. 11.

The Buckeyes run the ball

Quarterback Justin Fields has been the center of attention since his transfer from Georgia, but Ohio State’s offense is far from reliant on his ability. Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon is averaging 124 yards per game and 7.5 yards per carry and is coming off of an impressive 31-carry, 193-yard, one-touchdown showing against Clemson.

Sermon was a huge workload against the Tigers in the absence of Master Teague, averaging 74.83 yards per carry.

Neither is particularly valuable as a pass catcher — they combine for 12 receptions — but they are not needed in that sense. They both average at least 14 carries per game, despite Fields averaging 11 carries per game going into the semifinal.

Some shall pass, but none will run