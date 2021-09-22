Run or pass? Alabama's Bryce Young is known for both, but has focused more on passing in 2021

During his Tuesday appearance on “The Bryce Young Podcast,” Young explained that he has for years worked on keeping his eyes downfield when scrambling and looking to pass.

“There was always, I felt like — especially when I was younger — there was a big misconception about, like, quarterbacks, especially quarterbacks who are described as mobile,” he said. “There have been a lot of people who have done it in a way, at really high levels now, that have kind of changed that narrative.

“But especially back when I was younger, there was a big narrative, one about mobile quarterbacks and especially about, like, especially about African-American quarterbacks that are mobile, about just wanting to run and just wanting to not being able to go through reads, or whatever it was.

“There’s been a lot of people who have helped changed that. But when I was younger and kind of learning the position, that was always something that I was always taught. Like, you’re always going to be assumed you’re just a runner, you can’t throw. That was always something I stressed, was to make sure that I kept my eyes downfield whenever I was out of the pocket, kind of scrambling, moving, making sure I always remained a passer.”