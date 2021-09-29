Saban, Kiffin talk about Saturday's game

— Asked about Brian Robinson, who was considered day-to-day again this week with bruised ribs, Saban said Robinson has “done great, looks good and has practiced well. We’re encouraged that he’ll be able to play in the game on Saturday.”

— Asked to continue a story that he did not finish during his appearance with Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football earlier this week, Saban said his great aunt Katie used to send him a game plan each week when he coached LSU. “When we were getting ready to play Ole Miss, she put in her game plan letter to me, we should go no-huddle because they play what she called a ‘radar’ defense and it’s going to confuse our quarterback. Like always, I didn’t pay any attention to it. And even though Eli [Manning] played really well in the game and all that, Rohan [Davey] had one of his worst games ever because of the confusion the defense caused. We should have gone no huddle like my aunt said.”