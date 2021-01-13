Saban named winner of Bryan Coach of the Year award

"It's certainly appreciated that people would make those kinds of comparisons, but it's not something ... that's significant to me. When it comes to what I do, and how we try to do it in a first-class way and have the best program that we can in the country, but I don't think we can have the best program in the country if it wasn't for what coach Bryant did here to establish this tradition of winning that he established."

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award annually recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life. The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all postseason bowl games and the National Championship have been played.

Flood leaving Alabama

Kyle Flood’s time with Alabama football lasted all of two seasons.

Flood is reportedly following former UA offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to Texas. Sarkisian will be the head coach while Flood will coach the offensive line and hold the title of offensive coordinator.