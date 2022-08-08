Saban offers candid view of Alabama WRs

One of the great mysteries of the 2022 Alabama football puzzle comes at the receiver position.

With so much of last season’s production in the NFL, there will clearly be new faces on the business end of Bryce Young’s passes this fall. How that looks come September is the question though early reviews are in after a few days of practice in Tuscaloosa.

Head coach Nick Saban was candid in discussing the two high-profile transfers who arrived since the season ended in January.

Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton “has played with the most consistency” at his position while noting he was there for spring practice as well.

Former Louisville speedster Tyler Harrell is a newer arrival.

“Tyler has been sort of in and out a little bit to this point,” Saban said Sunday morning. “He has been able to practice on a daily basis but not 100 percent. I do think that he has shown that he has a lot of ability. We just need to get it channeled in the right direction so that we can use him in a way that’s going to be most productive for him and for us.”

Of course, this is one perspective and Harrell isn’t available to comment as a transfer who has yet to appear in a game.

Saban often uses that wording when challenging an experienced player. And Saban’s also made it clear he doesn’t pursue transfers unless he sees a role with considerable playing time with Jameson Williams as the best recent example.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien mentioned sophomore Ja’Corey Brooks by name when asked about the receivers. The Miami product showed the most promise late last season with a big game at Auburn followed by the postseason games.

“They’re well-coached by Coach (Holmon) Wiggins,” O’Brien said. “He does a really good job with that group. It’s a group that has – again, kind of like the offensive line – a mixture of veteran players, whether they came from other programs, and also this mixture of young guys that are in that group.”

Saban also had something to add on the traditional newcomers in the bunch.

“The freshmen, I think they’ve all showed some promise,” Saban said. “Which ones are going to be able to sustain, that’s always the most difficult thing for the younger guys on the team. They’ve never been through a college season. They’ve never been through a fall camp probably as demanding as what a college fall camp is. So we’ll see who can sort of sustain and continue to grow and develop. And I think there are some guys there that could make a contribution depth-wise as well.”

The highest-rated of the freshmen receivers, Aaron Anderson of New Orleans, is out with a minor knee injury, Saban said. He should be back in a few weeks though he has the benefit of participating in spring practice to adjust to the program.

Having a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Young, obviously, helps with the variety of transitions within the corps of passing targets. Both Saban and O’Brien spoke highly of his ability to work with teammates.