Saban says Alabama football returning to 2020 COVID protocols for 6 weeks

The Alabama football program is adjusting its COVID-19 approach with students returning to Tuscaloosa just as the delta variant is hitting the largely unvaccinated state hard.

Nick Saban on Thursday said the Crimson Tide football program would be returning to the same protocols it used in the 2020 season for at least the next six weeks. That move is made despite the fact nearly the entire roster and coaching staff have been vaccinated for the virus.

“We’re still going to be very cautious indoors and meetings and so forth on trying not to have an issue with the COVID,” Saban said Thursday at an event celebrating his Nick’s Kid’s Foundation.

As of Wednesday, DCH hospital in Tuscaloosa reported 88 inpatients were being treated for COVID-19. That’s up drastically from the six who were hospitalized July 6.

There was a considerable outbreak when students returned to campus last August and September so the football team isn’t taking any chances.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Classes resume Aug. 18 in Tuscaloosa. The first home football game is set for Sept. 11 against Mercer in Bryant-Denny Stadium and athletics director Greg Byrne said they don’t plan on limiting crowds.