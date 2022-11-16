Saban says drop off in offense 'nobody's fault by mine'

The contrast between Alabama’s offense under former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and its performance under current play-caller Bill O’Brien has been a hot topic this season.

Statistically, there has been a drop off. In two seasons under Sarkisian, the Tide averaged averaged 510 yards and 47.2 points per game in 2019, then 541.6 yards and 48.5 points per game in 2020. Under O’Brien, Alabama is averaging 466 yards and 40.6 points per game this season after it averaged 488 yards and 39.9 points last season.

With two games and a bowl game remaining, figuring out exactly where Alabama coach Nick Saban stands on O’Brien has been difficult.

When asked about O’Brien last week, Saban said he was not going to “analyze somebody publicly, good, bad or indifferent.” Minutes later, Saban explained he has the right to veto any play calls and “ultimately the responsibility for what happens comes down to me.”

But later last week, Saban told ESPN, “I think people look for somebody to hate when things don’t go right,” and the outlet reported, “Saban insists he’s happy with the work [Alabama’s coordinators] have done.”

On his weekly “Hey Coach” radio show last Thursday night, Saban remarked that Alabama changed its offensive approach beginning last season — O’Brien’s first at Alabama — to better suit Bryce Young when he became the starting quarterback.

“I think last year and this year, we’ve kind of gone more even to the drop-back passing — and that’s because of Bryce,” Saban said. “But I think in the future, I think we’ll get back to more of the conventional spread, run the ball, have more balance, RPOs, that type of thing. What we’ve done now is to, sort of, fit what Bryce does best.”

Saban’s answer helped explain why Alabama’s offense has looked different under O’Brien and Young than it did with Sarkisian calling plays for Tua Tagovailoa and then Mac Jones. But when Saban was asked Wednesday to expound on how the current offensive philosophy has played to Young’s strengths, Saban actually expressed a desire to see more of what it did under previous coordinators.

“Well I think we still want to do the things we’ve done in the past,” Saban said on the SEC’s weekly teleconference. “I guess what I was referring to was we haven’t done it as much as what we would like, and that’s nobody’s fault but mine. We want to continue to do the things that have helped us be successful.

“Bryce has done a good job in his regard in terms of whatever we’ve asked him to do, he’s done a good job at it. We’ll continue to try to build on that. I think the balance in the running game, the passing game and how we put those two things together is probably the most important thing we can do to try to finish the season.”

It is not the only thing on Saban’s wish list for the offense. On Monday, Saban said of seldom-used wide receiver Tyler Harrell, “I think we need to find ways to try to use him in certain situations that could be helpful to giving us some explosive, vertical plays down the field, which there’s been a lack of recently.”

Missing throughout the season has been O’Brien’s voice. Alabama’s coordinators hold a news conference once in August and not again until mandated by bowl games at the end of the season. That is different from the NFL, where coordinators are required by the league to speak to reporters once a week, which can often provide insight into their play-calling decisions and philosophies.

In this case, Saban is the sole voice for his coaching staff and has taken personal responsibility for shortcomings on either side of the ball. But for a coach with seven career national championship rings, Saban often receives the benefit of the doubt from fans, who direct their ire at his coordinators instead.

Alabama, which has been virtually eliminated from College Football Playoff contention, has little runway left this season to implement any desired changes to its offense. Its Saturday game against FCS opponent Austin Peay will be more of a look at the future at quarterback, with backups Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson likely to see significant playing time. And after the Iron Bowl next week, Young will need to make a decision about playing for Alabama in its bowl game before he presumably enters the NFL draft by January.