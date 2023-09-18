The timer went off on Monday. The cake is out of the oven. Alabama football has its quarterback.

Nick Saban announced that after a months-long competition extended into the first three weeks of the season, Jalen Milroe had “earned” the role of QB1. His appointment comes before the start of SEC play this weekend.

“From a quarterback standpoint, this is all I’m going to say about this, you know, Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do. He’s had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys, so I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback,” Saban told reporters at his first press conference since the USF game.

Saban and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees benched Milroe in favor of Notre Dame transfer Buchner and second-year thrower Ty Simpson last Saturday against South Florida. The offense looked disjointed behind a rocky offensive line, which was missing a starter. Multiple players cited Milroe’s leadership on the sidelines as a contributing factor to the 17-3 victory.

Saban had said in Tampa he played the “guys that practiced the best all week long.” When asked if Milroe needed to show more leadership before UA played the Bulls, Saban doubled down on his initial statement:

“I made the comment and that’s the comment. He’s played the best of the QBs and that’s the way it is right now.”

The Tide initially deployed Milroe under-center, but Saban noted at the time none of Alabama’s four first-string quarterbacks (per the depth chart) had separated themselves. Milroe delivered five touchdowns versus Middle Tennessee and allowed Simpson and Buchner to get some snaps late.

The Week 2 defeat against Texas showed Milroe’s big-play ability but also his limitations with two costly interceptions. Postgame, Milroe made it clear he needed to play better moving forward and stayed positive.”

“That’s what you love about Jalen, you know? Through the mistakes that he made, he never put his head down,” offensive lineman Tyler Booker said on Sept. 11. “He was always there for us. He always had a smile on his face. Even down to the last drive, he was like, ‘I love where we are. He still had that hope. He still had that drive. He still had that fight. That’s what I’m most proud of about our offense. Although we didn’t execute, we fought.”

For the season, Milroe has completed 27-of-45 passes (60%) for 449 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also run the ball 22 times for 92 yards and two more scores.

The redshirt sophomore was Bryce Young’s backup last fall, appearing in eight games and filling in for an injured Young at Arkansas. He started the following game against Texas A&M, producing three touchdowns in a close win.

“I know a lot of guys in that position, at a lot of different levels but especially as the starting quarterback at Alabama, once you lose that job, it does something to your confidence and your morale. He took it on the chin,” junior right tackle JC Latham said. “He knew what he had to do to be better, and he never brought negative energy, on or off the field. He’s held himself accountable. He’s held all of us accountable. He did what he had to do. It was a great example of what a leader is and what a leader needs to do through adversity.”