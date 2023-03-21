Alabama opened spring practice Monday, holding the first of its 14 on-field sessions before its April 22 spring game. And for the first time since 2018, there is legitimate intrigue about who will become Alabama’s starting quarterback as it begins preparing for a new season.

Will it be Jalen Milroe, who started one game last season as a redshirt freshman? Or Ty Simpson, the five-star recruit last year now in his second season? Or one of the two incoming freshmen, Eli Holstein or Dylan Lonergan?

Holding his first news conference Monday since the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31, coach Nick Saban explained where the battle stands.

“Look, I think everybody has an opportunity,” he said. “None of the guys have a significant amount of experience.”

When Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury last October at Arkansas, Milroe entered. He started the next week against Texas A&M, throwing for 111 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while being sacked four times. He also ran 17 times for 81 yards.

“I think Jalen played one game, half a game where he really had to play a game and he made a lot of plays,” Saban said. “He made plays in a different way than Bryce made plays.”

Simpson attempted only five passes last season in limited late-game action in three contests.

“Ty, who made significant progress throughout the year but never really had much of an opportunity to play in critical situations in a game, is also someone that we think has developed and made a lot of improvement and has a lot of potential to be a pretty good player,” Saban said.

“Then we got two young freshmen that they probably have a long way to go but they’re eager to learn and they’re eager to try and improve and get a better understanding of what we need to do.”

Alabama’s offense lost starting running back Jahmyr Gibbs, starting tight end Cameron Latu and two starting offensive linemen in Tyler Steen and Emil Ekiyor to the NFL Draft. But it returns most of its top receivers from last season and two of its top running backs in Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams.

“Development at that [quarterback] position is really gonna be a critical thing for our team this year because I like the players that we have around them,” Saban said.

The quarterbacks are coached by a new offensive coordinator and position coach in Tommy Rees, whom Alabama hired from Notre Dame last month.

“I think that was one of the critical factors in the search for a new coordinator — was the guy would be a really good quarterback coach and has a history of being able to develop quarterbacks,” Saban said. “I think we did that.”

Injuries stack up: Spring is a time for development, Saban emphasized during his first press availability of the practice season. Yet, some Crimson Tide players didn’t take the field on Monday.

“We have quite a few guys that are injured to some degree,” Saban said.

The 71-year-old head coach provided updates on which members of the roster are currently sidelined. As is customary for Tide football, the specific ailments each player is dealing with were not explained, but loose timelines were provided.

Redshirt-sophomore linebacker Deontae Lawson and junior linebacker Dallas Turner both had surgery and “are probably out of the spring completely.” Saban said there “shouldn’t be any issues for them moving forward.”

Lawson appeared in 11 games last fall, recording 51.0 tackles and 2.5 of which were for a loss. Turner was active for all 13 games, registering 37.0 tackles, nine quarterback hits and four sacks. There’s a leadership opening on the defensive side of the ball with Brian Branch, Henry To’oTo’o and Will Anderson all bound for the NFL. Lawson and Turner’s rehab should give opportunities for others to fill those roles before the summer.

Senior running back Roydell Williams and junior defensive back DeVonta Smith are “recovering from injuries but probably will be able to return at some point” this spring, according to Saban. Williams was fourth on the team last year with 56 rushing attempts, totaling four touchdowns and 250 yards. Smith appeared in 10 games in 2022, mostly on special teams.

Junior tight end Robbie Ouzts, redshirt-junior defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham and redshirt-senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe will be limited and likely won’t participate in April 22′s A-Day game.

“(Ouzts, Latham and Eboigbe) will be able to do certain things in practice, but they will be limited to some of the things that they can and can’t do and probably won’t be able to have full contact or be involved in the scrimmage at all this year,” Saban said.