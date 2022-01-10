Saban, Smart share thoughts on transfer portal and NIL

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smart said the portal has made programs think hard about the type of kids they're recruiting. Georgia looks at the history of the player and figuring out how he will respond when things get tough.

"We try to spend a lot of time looking at that because some of the portal is out of our control in terms of the decisions that players make," Smart said. "We try to be fair and honest with our players and if they're not ready to play, then we communicate that to them."

The topic of name, image and likeness also popped up Sunday, which Saban said is a positive thing for the players.

"I think what is a little concerning is how is that used to get players to decide where they go to school, because I don't think that was the intention," Saban said. "I don't think that would be the NCAA's intention."

Saban said some kind of national legislation is probably needed because there will be imbalance as to who can dominate college football if it's not regulated.