Saban worries competitive balance fading in college football

It may be July and college head coaches are taking what little time they can before fall camp starts.

Nick Saban, however, had to run by the Alabama athletic complex to check on some things, including some 7-on-7 work coming up in the next few days. So, he spent a few minutes catching up with Greg McElroy – one of his former quarterbacks – on the SEC Network analyst’s podcast, “Always College Football.”

Saban discussed conference re-alignment, competitive balance and what “drives him up a tree.”

Conference realignmentAs conference and teams scatter looking for long-term homes in the ever-changing world of college athletics, Saban said traditions will be lost, but the Alabama coach’s biggest concern is what he calls competitive balance.

“I think there will be a lot of tradition in the conferences that will no longer exist,” Saban said on the podcast. “I think we’ve gone through that to some degree in the past.”

He cited Oklahoma and Nebraska and the magnitude of what that yearly match used to mean to the sport. Yet, the two have not met in some time.

“I think we’re going to deal with it in a great capacity than ever before because mega-conferences are here to stay,” he explained.

His “biggest concern”It is, as Saban puts it, competitive balance.

Based on his eight years in the NFL, Saban said the league would be “ecstatic” if every team was 8-8 heading into the final week needing a win for a playoff berth. “Because how much fan interest does that create? How much TV ratings and all those things does that create?”

In short, he said, every rule in the NFL is designed to bring parity to the league. That’s not the case in college football.

“We don’t have any guard rails on what we’re doing right now,” he said. “We have no restrictions on who could do what. Some people are going to be capable of doing certain things. Other people aren’t going to be capable, but the bottom line is we’ll lose competitive balance.”

The comments are similar to the ones he made about NIL and Texas A&M in May, though Saban didn’t specifically name teams, coaches or players on Tuesday.

The number of scholarships and the same recruiting rules—Saban argues—were in place to keep things balanced.

“You gonna create more haves and have nots,” Saban, who admitted Alabama is one of the haves, said about the lack of guard rails.

As the divide in competitive balance widens, “they’ll be less good games,” he said.

“One of my biggest concerns about college football is attendance is gradually falling off. I think one of the reasons for that is quality of games.

“We probably play three or four games a year our fans don’t want to see. I don’t want to play any games they don’t want to come and see.”

Alabama’s non-conference slate this year features Texas, but the Tide gets the Longhorns in Austin. Alabama hosts Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe and Austin Peay.

The problem, as Saban sees it, is it is difficult to schedule games fans want to see because so many teams are striving for bowl eligibility. “It’s hard to get people to play those games.”

What motivates you?

It is common knowledge that Saban hates to lose.

But that isn’t what keeps him going.

“I can’t stand to see people not do things the right way,” he explained. “It drives me absolutely crazy because my whole goal as a coach is to get everybody to reach their whole potential, to be the best version of themselves: personally, academically, athletically.

“It’s like you’re sabotaging yourself if you’re not trying to be that. Somebody has to create a path for you and show you how to edit your behavior to do that.”

He joked he might be a perfectionist.

“It drives me up a tree to see guys not do things from an effort standpoint, toughness standpoint, from a responsibility (standpoint), to know what to do, how to do it, why it’s important,” he explained.