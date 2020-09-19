Safety Moore impresses Tide coaching staff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TUSCALOOSA — Sean Talsma was inheriting a talented defense when he became Hewitt-Trussville High School’s defensive coordinator last year, one that would produce two SEC signees. One of those SEC-bound prospects was Malachi Moore, now a freshman at Alabama.

Moore had played cornerback for the Huskies before Talsma took over. It didn’t take long for Talsma to reach a different conclusion.

“I watched him when I got here, the way he moved, and I said this kid is too valuable to play isolated in the corner position,” he said.

Thus, Talsma moved him to safety. It allowed Moore to be more involved in run-stopping, communication and other aspects of the defense. The move unknowingly primed Moore for a chance at immediate playing time at Alabama.

Moore has been one of several newcomers who have consistently impressed UA’s coaching staff in preseason practice, doing so in a secondary that is looking for replacements after losing four of last year’s five starters. The Crimson Tide seems to have its answers at cornerback (Patrick Surtain II and Josh Jobe) and at safety (Jordan Battle and Daniel Wright), leaving its star and money positions open to newcomers like Moore.