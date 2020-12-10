SEC analyst Doering raves about Tide's DeVonta Smith

TUSCALOOSA — He didn’t know it at the time, but Chris Doering was on camera when his SEC career record was broken.

Doering was a wide receiver for Florida from 1991-1995, starting as a redshirted freshman walk-on and exiting as the SEC record holder for career receiving touchdowns. Doering’s record would be tied by Amari Cooper in 2014, but not eclipsed until DeVonta Smith’s 10-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter against Kentucky, the 32nd of his career.

Doering’s reaction epitomized the inevitability of the moment.

“He’s just so steady,” he said.

Doering is now an analyst for the SEC Network, and shared his insights with The Tuscaloosa News on Smith’s breakout 2020 season that already has him owning one SEC record with more on the horizon.

“He’s such a good route runner,” Doering said. “The thing that’s always stood out to me is how good his hands are. Most people on balls behind or aren’t perfect have to stop, dip their hip and reach back, and it takes away momentum. He trusts his hands so much to the point on throws most people cradle in, he turns his hands and catches with his thumbs, which is another sign of how much he truly trusts his hands.”