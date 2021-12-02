SEC Championship between Alabama and Georgia will feature a lot of NFL Draft pick

Metchie was widely projected as a first-round pick entering the season but a statistically-underwhelming first half of the season changed some of those outlooks. But Metchie has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in four of his past six games and will be in the conversation to be a first-round pick. He was not included in the first round of The Athletic’s mock this week, but was No. 34 on The Draft Scout’s big board and No. 7 on both ESPN analysts’ rankings of receivers.

Harris was projected as highly as a top-10 pick entering the season but those predictions have cooled. He is McShay’s No. 4 inside linebacker and Kiper’s No. 3, but was not included among McShay’s top 32 overall prospects or Kiper’s top 25.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Battle also had some preseason first-round projections that have not continued. He is No. 64 on The Draft Scout’s big board, and the No. 5 safety as rated by both ESPN analysts.

Higher than Battle on The Draft Scout’s big board is To’o To’o, who also has the choice to enter the NFL Draft early or return to Alabama for at least another season.