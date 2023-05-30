Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze spoke to reporters Tuesday in Destin, Fla, at the Southeastern Conference spring meetings. It was his first time in front of mics since May 18th, when Auburn University released an email stating multiple suspensions for athletic department violations.

Freeze naturally got asked about the suspensions on Tuesday and made a short response.

“We don’t comment on individuals and their status with any disciplinary issues within our school,” Freeze told reporters in Destin on Tuesday. “So I really don’t have a comment on that.”

Reporters thought the email responded to inquiries about possible discipline for running back Jarquez Hunter after an explicit video emerged from an account that later got suspended.

Allegations ran rampant that at least one participant didn’t consent to being recorded and sharing the video.

“We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously,” the University said to reporters who sent various emails with Jarquez Hunter in the subject line. “The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Auburn representatives sent a subsequent email an hour later saying the statement wasn’t directly related to Hunter. When further pressed, the school wouldn’t confirm or deny if the athletic department members getting suspended were student-athletes or from which sport.

A source did confirm to AL.com that the suspensions were related to a video that surfaced on social media and was later removed. However, there was no clarity about what was in the footage, how many people were suspended, or their roles in the Auburn athletic department.

UGA’s Smart calls schedule talk ‘most overrated conversation’

Kirby Smart made it clear Tuesday during the first day of SEC spring meetings in Destin where he stands on the schedule format debate and on the league’s pecking order when it comes to his Georgia Bulldogs and Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide.

The debate rages on over the 8-game conference schedule vs. the 9-game conference schedule, and Smart could care less.

“Most overrated conversation there ever was,” Smart said of the schedule. “It’s just not that big of a deal to me.”

He said teams are still going to play everybody every four years, regardless of the model.

A guy that sports a 29-1 overall record, including 16-0 in regular-season conference play, isn’t really going to have much concern for the schedule format as it turns out.

Still, when it comes to his record, Smart was asked about Georgia surpassing Alabama as college football’s elite program. He quickly shut that down.

“I don’t measure our program based on their program,” he said. “Our success is based on how we perform. I have the utmost respect for Nick and the Alabama program.”

CBS announces SEC football TV ‘windows’

CBS Sports on Tuesday announced its “SEC on CBS” college football broadcast windows and doubleheader dates for 2023.

The final season of the SEC on CBS will debut Sept. 16 with South Carolina at Georgia at 2:30 p.m. central. The SEC TV package goes to ESPN beginning in 2024.

Other college football games already scheduled for CBS broadcasts include Air Force at Navy (11 a.m., Oct. 21), Georgia vs. Florida (2:30 p.m., Oct. 28), Missouri at Arkansas (3 p.m., Nov. 24), the SEC Championship game (3 p.m., Dec. 2), Army vs. Navy (2 p.m., Dec. 9) and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (1 p.m., Dec. 29).

Pairing for the remainder of the season will be released on a week-to-week basis.

In addition to the SEC Game of the Week at 2:30 p.m. each Saturday, there will also be SEC football doubleheaders on Oct. 14 and Nov. 4. Auburn-LSU, Alabama-Arkansas and Texas A&M-Tennessee are among the marquee games Oct. 14, while Alabama-LSU, Texas A&M-Ole Miss and Georgia-Missouri will all be played Nov. 4.

Here’s the complete SEC on CBS “TV window” schedule for 2023 (all times central):

Sept. 16, South Carolina at Georgia, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 23, SEC Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, SEC Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 7, SEC Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 14, SEC Doubleheader, 11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 21, Air Force at Navy, 11 a.m.

Oct. 21, SEC Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 28, Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 4, SEC Doubleheader, 2:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

Nov. 11, SEC Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 18, SEC Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 24, Missouri at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Nov. 25, SEC Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 2, SEC Championship Game, 3 p.m.

Dec. 9, Army vs. Navy, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, 1 p.m.