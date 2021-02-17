SEC postpones basketball games on Thursday due to icy weather

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference has announced the postponement of four women’s basketball and three men’s basketball games on Thursday due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week.

Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.

SEC men’s basketball postponements: Alabama at Texas A&M, LSU at Ole Miss, Mississippi State at Auburn.

SEC women’s basketball postponements: Ole Miss at Arkansas, Auburn at Mississippi State, LSU at Kentucky, Missouri at Texas A&M.