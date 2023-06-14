The Southeastern Conference released the breakdown of its new-look football schedule for 2024 and it will include Georgia playing at Alabama and Auburn hosting Oklahoma.

Earlier in the month during meetings in Destin, the league presidents voted to adopt an eight-game league schedule for the first season that Texas and Oklahoma come aboard as new league members.

Along with the Bulldogs coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Crimson Tide will host Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina. Alabama will have a tough league road slate by traveling to LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

For Auburn, in addition to hosting Oklahoma, other SEC foes coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium include Texas A&M, Arkansas and Vanderbilt. Auburn will have road SEC contests at Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama.

This will be Auburn’s second-ever contest against the Sooners, with both previous matchups coming in the Sugar Bowl, first in 1972 then in 2016. Both of those games were losses, making Oklahoma the only SEC school that Auburn has yet to log a win against.

Three opponents Auburn has regularly played are noticeably off the slate – LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

While both Alabama and Auburn will play SEC newcomer Oklahoma, the other new entrant, Texas, doesn’t show up on the schedule of either.

The first season for Texas in the SEC has the Longhorns with home games against Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky, while going on the road to Texas A&M, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

For Oklahoma, the home games are against Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina with road trips to LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri.

Texas and Oklahoma will combine to face every SEC program in their first season.