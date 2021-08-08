Slocomb native David Snell mourns passing of coach Bobby Bowden

Even though David Snell knew the end was near for Bobby Bowden, news of the former Florida State football coach passing away Sunday hit him like a ton of bricks.
“It’s hard to even talk about it,” Snell said. “He’s just one of my favorite people that I’ve ever, ever met. I’ve got a lot of really close, good friends, but coach Bowden is like the cream of the crop, you know?
“He just never let all of the success go to his head.”
Snell, a Slocomb native, was a star football player for the Seminoles (1969-1972) as a free safety and punt and kickoff returner.
When Bowden arrived from West Virginia as the new FSU head coach in 1976, Snell was serving as a graduate assistant for his alma mater. And while he would only spend one season as a coach with Bowden, it would be the beginning of a lasting relationship.
“I was in his first staff meeting and sitting there with some of the coaches that had been at Florida State for years,” Snell recalled. “I really, really liked him. He was just so positive and talked to us like we were somebody. And that was before he had any glory at all.”
Snell was offered a job as a secondary coach at Oklahoma State the following season and left to begin what would be a long career in coaching on the college and high school level. Snell had two tenures at Oklahoma State, spent time at Livingston University, which is now known as West Alabama, and later at Central Florida.
On the high school level, Snell had lengthy stays as a head football coach at Geneva County and Rehobeth before being elected for two terms as superintendent of the Geneva County School system. He retired in 2012.
All along, Snell kept in close contact with Bowden.
“When I was superintendent we talked him into coming up for the Southern Baptist Association and speak in Geneva,” Snell said. “He had told the people that were in charge that if I would come pick him up that he would come do it for them. I felt like it was an honor.
“We got to spend two and a half hours all the way up here and then I got to take him back home.”
Snell would regularly see Bowden at functions for former FSU players, such as golf outings and home football games.
The last time Snell had a lengthy visit with Bowden was when the coach made time for one of Snell’s close friends, Charles Thomley, who had a terminal illness.
“He was my math teacher in junior high school and our junior varsity coach at Slocomb when I played,” Snell said of Thomley. “Two years ago, I think it was, he had basically the same kind of cancer that coach Bowden died from.
“Whatever organization it is for last wish, or something like that, had asked him what his wish was and his final wish was to meet coach Bowden and talk to him.
“We ended up taking coach Thomley and his whole family to coach Bowden’s house. Coach Bowden met us at the front door.
“He spent like five or six hours with us there. Coach Thomley passed away within the next three weeks, I believe.
“For a guy that had as much success as he did in the world and he would agree to let a gentlemen that he never met come to his living room – that’s just the way he was with everything. He had the biggest heart.
“That was probably the last time I got to see him in person. He and I would talk on the phone every now and then, or I would send him a text and ask him how he was doing. He would always respond.”
Bowden, who died from pancreatic cancer, was 91. The native of Birmingham went 315-98-4 at Florida State over 34 seasons. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.
