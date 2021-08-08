Slocomb native David Snell mourns passing of coach Bobby Bowden

Even though David Snell knew the end was near for Bobby Bowden, news of the former Florida State football coach passing away Sunday hit him like a ton of bricks.

“It’s hard to even talk about it,” Snell said. “He’s just one of my favorite people that I’ve ever, ever met. I’ve got a lot of really close, good friends, but coach Bowden is like the cream of the crop, you know?

“He just never let all of the success go to his head.”

Snell, a Slocomb native, was a star football player for the Seminoles (1969-1972) as a free safety and punt and kickoff returner.

When Bowden arrived from West Virginia as the new FSU head coach in 1976, Snell was serving as a graduate assistant for his alma mater. And while he would only spend one season as a coach with Bowden, it would be the beginning of a lasting relationship.

“I was in his first staff meeting and sitting there with some of the coaches that had been at Florida State for years,” Snell recalled. “I really, really liked him. He was just so positive and talked to us like we were somebody. And that was before he had any glory at all.”