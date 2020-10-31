Smith, Alabama pummel Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA — Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who had 203 receiving yards, and No. 2 Alabama cruised to a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (6-0) had a dominant defensive performance, handing new Bulldogs coach Mike Leach the first shutout of his college career. It was Alabama’s first shutout since a 24-0 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 10, 2018.

Smith caught first-quarter touchdowns passes of 35 and 53 yards to help send the Bulldogs (1-4) to their fourth straight loss.

Smith took over the starring receiving role in the absence of Jaylen Waddle, lost to a likely season-ending ankle injury.

He made 11 catches and moved into a tie with Amari Cooper for the most career receiving touchdowns with No. 31 early in the fourth.

Smith also vaulted over Jerry Jeudy and Calvin Ridley into No. 3 on Alabama's career receiving yards list with 2,868.

Jones completed 24 of 31 for 291 yards before sitting out most of the fourth. Najee Harris gained 119 yards on 21 carries.

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello left after appearing to take a knee to the helmet early in the second quarter.