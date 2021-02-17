Stat sheet filler Herb Jones helps lead renaissance of Alabama basketball

Herb Jones was draining 3-pointers — three in all — during the first half of Alabama's game against Georgia.

For a sharp-shooting team like the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide, that might not seem notable. Then again, Jones made only one 3 all of last season.

Jones is no longer mostly just a rebounder and defensive stopper, like Alabama is no longer just a middle-of-the-pack team in the Southeastern Conference. The mutual transformation is hardly coincidental heading into Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.

“I still go out and try to do my job on the defensive end,” Jones said. “I don’t too much worry about the offense, really. I just try to get open shots for my teammates and create for my teammates. If it’s my time to score, I take that opportunity and score.”

Even if that means shooting the occasional 3-pointer. Jones has made 19 of 36 3s, a 52.8% clip. He doesn't have to elaborate on the dramatic improvement in that regard.

“Everyone can see it,” Jones said.

In his first three seasons, he made 14 shots from beyond the arc, hitting on a paltry 22.9% of his attempts. Last season, when he had elbow and wrist injuries, Jones was just 1 of 14.