Stocked Tide running room has questions

It’s hard to imagine there’s been an Alabama personnel group that’s seen crazier fluctuations than the running back room.

Perhaps middle linebacker in 2019 or outside linebacker in 2017 when injuries did about the same thing to the Crimson Tide running back room the last eight or nine months. A rash of injuries had a once-overstocked depth chart down to using a linebacker in an emergency role late last season.

Now the cupboard is stocked again with some complicating factors.

First, the math.

Leading rusher Brian Robinson is the only departure from the group who saw carries last year. Former five-star prospect Camar Wheaton never saw the field following a preseason injury that spanned the fall. He recently transferred to SMU so cross that name off the list of possibilities for this fall but the subtractions stop there.

And that’s where this gets complicated.

Both Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams had stints as the No. 2 back behind Robinson before ACL injuries came for them both. McClellan went down in Week 5 against Ole Miss while Williams got hurt late in the year against New Mexico State.

That triggered the shuffle, bringing linebacker Demouy Kennedy and receiver Christian Leary into running back game action.

McClellan and Williams were back practicing again this spring. They weren’t on the field for A-Day as they get all the way back to full contact, but the summer months should have them ready for action.

There’s also Trey Sanders, the redshirt junior who nearly had a career-ending hip injury suffered in a November 2020 car wreck. He was the first running back in the game with the first-team offense in Saturday’s A-Day game.

Now add three newcomers to the mix.

It clearly begins with Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, a 5-foot-11 junior who made his Bryant-Denny Stadium debut Saturday. Given the injury status of his fellow backs and the speed he displayed on A-Day, it’s hard to pencil him anywhere but the top of the mythical depth chart exiting spring.

“Does it stand out to you?” Saban said after the game when asked about Gibbs’ speed. “Fast is fast, right? The guy getting to top speed is obvious. I think he gives us something at the running back position because he’s really good at pressing the holes, but he has a great burst to get to top speed quickly in setting up blocks.”

His 75-yard run in the third quarter was the only touchdown scored by the first-team offense and 37% of that unit’s total yardage output.

Of course, the inconsistent play of the offensive line factors into this equation but that’s a whole different conversation. Gibbs’ ability to catch the ball makes him a threat in the same way McClellan was a valuable outlet for Bryce Young before getting hurt.

Also in spring practice was early-enrollee Jamarion Miller, the No. 6 running back in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

“He’s showing some promise in his ability to develop, as well,” Saban said after the Tyler, Texas product ran 15 times for 44 yards for the second-team offense.

Still to come is Emmanuel Henderson, the No. 2 running back in the class from Geneva County High in Hartford.

That would put the Tide at six scholarship running backs entering preseason camp.

There were seven in line coming out of A-Day last year before Keilan Robinson and Kyle Edwards hit the portal.

Saban, after the injuries to McClellan and Williams, said Keilan Robinson “would be playing a lot” had he not transferred to Texas.

“That’s where sometimes these guys are little short-sighted when they misread what their opportunity really would be if they tried to stay and compete,” Saban said on the Nov. 18 edition of his weekly radio show.

No doubt he’ll make that case should any one of the current running backs eye the portal now that spring practice is over.

Again, Alabama’s running back room couldn’t have looked any more stocked last April and they had a linebacker getting seven carries by November.

And that’s why the dynamic of this group is so complex. If Gibbs is No. 1, who is the first off the bench? Will everyone be 100% in August?

And will they all be wearing an Alabama jersey in September?

Alabama’s had 11 running backs drafted in the Saban era — seven in the first two rounds — putting it among the most decorated positional groups.

Last year wasn’t one to remember in terms of the ground game as its 150.0 yards per game ranked 74th nationally. Having a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and two dynamic receivers both shifted the focus and eased the impact of a rushing attack that wasn’t on the same level as previous seasons.

But with a revamped group of targets for Young, a heavier burden figures to fall on the running backs. And that’s why it’ll be a crucial few months figuring out how things will look come early August.