Tennessee bringing new, improved offense to Tuscaloosa

If there was a brand of Tennessee offense you were accustomed to watching, forget it.
The Vols will bring a different look to Bryant-Denny Stadium when this rivalry resumes at 6 p.m. CT Saturday.
Jarrett Garrantano is now the No. 2 quarterback at Washington State as new head coach Josh Heupel brought his take on the modern offense to Knoxville.
This is an up-tempo scheme that runs the ball effectively and passes over the top when defenses crowd the box. There are a few personnel questions for the Vols as they head to Tuscaloosa with a few nagging injuries.
Heupel hasn’t said much about the status of quarterback Hendon Hooker after he went down with a leg injury late in last week’s chaotic loss to Ole Miss. Leading rusher Tiyon Evans was hurt and didn’t play last week and was “day to day,” Heupel said earlier in the week.
Nick Saban didn’t see big differences between Hooker and Michigan transfer Joe Milton, the quarterback who opened the season as the starter and who stepped in late against Ole Miss.
“They’re very similar in style in terms of the way they play,” Saban said. “They’re big guys. Strong arms. Accurate passers. And they have the ability to make plays with their feet and run quarterback runs. They have good skill players outside.”
The Vols (4-3) are the nation’s No. 6 rushing offense averaging 249.1 yards per game. That’s a big leap from last year’s group that ran for 141.5 yards a game, good for 84th nationally.
A 48-17 loss to Alabama included 139 Vol rushing yards on 38 attempts for a 3.7-yard average. Only once this year has Tennessee rushed for fewer in a game as it averages 5.1 yards a pop on 339 tries.
Alabama safety Jordan Battle said this offense reminds him of Ole Miss.
“They’re very fast,” Battle said. “We’ve got to focus on getting lined up early and getting the call and making sure we execute.”
Tennessee averages 75.5 plays per game, up from 66.0 a year ago running read-options with RPOs sprinkled in.
“So when they run the zone play, (Hooker’s) very capable to try to cheat the end on the dive and the quarterback’s going to pull the both of them. They’ve been very effective at doing that and they’re very well-coached so they don’t usually do it and make bad plays, they usually do it and make very positive plays.”
Saban said they’ll spread the field then run a quarterback draw right into the void in the middle of a defense.
“It is very challenging for the people up front,” Saban said, “and they’ve got the ability to throw the ball so you can’t just say ‘We’re gonna play the quarterback runs’ because they’ve made a lot of explosive plays in the passing game because the vertical stretch of the field and when they get you spread out, they’ll spit it out there if you don’t have enough guys out there and make positive plays as well. So this offense is very challenging.”
On those explosive plays, the Vols have eight that have gained 40-plus yards after recording just three in the entirety of the 10-game 2020 season. Tennessee’s 40 plays of 20-plus yards ranks 15th nationally, just behind Alabama’s 42.
This is a Tennessee offense that put 458 rushing yards on Missouri on Oct. 2, the most of any Vol offense since 1951.
Alabama’s struggled at times against running offenses with a dynamic quarterback. Florida’s Emory Jones and Co. gave the Tide troubles in a 31-29 Alabama win that saw the Gators’ average 5.7 yards a carry, the highest allowed by a Saban offense in seven years.
Texas A&M also found big holes in the first half of Alabama’s 41-38 loss in College Station but it handled Ole Miss a week before that. Lane Kiffin’s offense averages 262.3 rushing yards a game but managed just 78 on 34 carries in Alabama’s 42-21 win Oct. 2.
Saban updates injuries: Saban had a few injury updates Wednesday evening — two of the more recent variety and another with a lingering impact.
Linebacker Drew Sanders is “doubtful” for the 6 p.m. CT Saturday game with Tennessee after missing the last two games with a hand injury.
Defensive lineman Byron Young practiced Wednesday and Saban said they were “hopeful he’ll be able to contribute some in the game” after injuring his shoulder in Saturday’s win at Mississippi State.
And safety DeMarcco Hellams has been dealing with the lingering impacts of a preseason ankle sprain, Saban said. That contributed to Daniel Wright starting in his place in Starkville
“I thought that he’s been a warrior all year long, fighting through this battle and in practice, overcoming adversity every way that he could, doing everything he could to help the team,” Saban said. “But I also think that if he can’t play 100% in some circumstances that we should try to protect him and give him an opportunity to have a chance to get back to 100%, which we try to cut down his reps the last couple of weeks.”
Hellams had one tackle at Mississippi State after starting the previous five games. His 39 tackles rank fifth on the team while his two interceptions are tied atop the Alabama stat sheet with Jordan Battle. Hellams picked off a pass against Southern Miss, then another at Texas A&M.
“We still have every confidence in him playing in the game and he will play in games,” Saban said, “and he may even start in the game because we view him as a starter. But last week, especially against the spread offense that we were playing against, we wanted to make sure we had fast, healthy guys out there that could cover people and cover ground and break on the ball and DeMarcco does those things extremely well, but you got to be 100 percent to do that, and we’re trying to get them there.”