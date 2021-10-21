Tennessee bringing new, improved offense to Tuscaloosa

And safety DeMarcco Hellams has been dealing with the lingering impacts of a preseason ankle sprain, Saban said. That contributed to Daniel Wright starting in his place in Starkville

“I thought that he’s been a warrior all year long, fighting through this battle and in practice, overcoming adversity every way that he could, doing everything he could to help the team,” Saban said. “But I also think that if he can’t play 100% in some circumstances that we should try to protect him and give him an opportunity to have a chance to get back to 100%, which we try to cut down his reps the last couple of weeks.”

Hellams had one tackle at Mississippi State after starting the previous five games. His 39 tackles rank fifth on the team while his two interceptions are tied atop the Alabama stat sheet with Jordan Battle. Hellams picked off a pass against Southern Miss, then another at Texas A&M.