Three Auburn, two Bama players selected on Saturday

Britt followed 30 picks later in the fifth when he was chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 6-foot, 235-pound Britt entered 2020 with high expectations following a junior year in which he earned first team All-SEC honors by recording 69 tackles, including 10 for loss. He was the Tigers’ leading tackler through two games last fall when he suffered a thumb injury that ultimately forced him to miss the next seven contests.

Britt announced his departure from the team prior to the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State on Dec. 12. He left Auburn with 119 career tackles, including 13 for loss.

Britt’s selection means he will join former Auburn defensive backs Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean with the Buccaneers.

“I want to play special teams ... I want to help the team out,” Britt said about contributing as a Buccaneer, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

The biggest surprise Saturday involved Williams, Auburn’s leading receiver for the past two seasons.

Some projections had Williams as the first Tiger taken in this year’s draft, but he proved to be the fourth and final one. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound receiver was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round with the 219th overall pick.