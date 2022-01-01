Three unlikely heroes stepped up big in Alabama's win

"With the guys who scored, those are guys who are always ready, who have just been waiting for their number to be called," Young said. "And in a moment like this, big game with obviously a lot riding on it, those guys stepped up."

Next was Ja'Corey Brooks, a freshman who's establishing a penchant for explosive touchdowns in the most vital moments. The first of his college career was under a national spotlight in the final 30 seconds of the Iron Bowl, when Alabama hadn't scored a touchdown all game and was watching its College Football Playoff hopes dwindle. Young connected with Brooks for 28 yards to save the day.

This time, the college football world was watching again as Alabama's offense stalled multiple times in the Cotton Bowl. Cincinnati's defense had settled in, keeping it 10-3 and allowing the underdog to hang around near halftime. Enter the underdog receiver. Brooks lined up in the slot and went deep while Williams ran a short crossing route underneath him, drawing coverage away.