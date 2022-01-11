Tide appears primed for another run in 2022

This team won eight straight games after a loss to then-unranked Texas A&M. Some growing pains were to be expected, especially for an offense that had to replace five first-round NFL Draft picks and a team that lost some key players to injuries at various points of the season.

The top cornerbacks — Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis — both missed the championship game. Alabama finished the game without its two top receivers.

Saban’s onetime assistant turned champion, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, had high praise for his old mentor’s coaching job given those heavy losses.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, the way he runs his program,” Smart said. “And really probably one of the best jobs he’s ever done with his team, because they were really young at some positions.

“And I think they’ve got the best player in college football in Bryce Young, and I saw it firsthand on the field in the SEC Championship. But to do what he did this year, with that team, I told him after the game, I said I really believe that this was probably the best job you’ve ever done.”