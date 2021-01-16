Tide appears to be in good shape to replace departed stars

Inside linebacker

Christian Harris has played himself into veteran status as a every-week starter over his first two seasons. Moses’ absence means someone with less experience will play alongside him, be it his 2019 co-starter Shane Lee, more recent backup Jaylen Moody or highly touted transfer Ale Kaho.

Lee may have started along side Harris in 2019, but Moody has elevated himself beyond Harris on the depth chart. When Harris was injured on the first play of scrimmage in the Arkansas game, it was Moody who took Harris’ place, not Lee.

Kaho has been a valuable contributor on special teams, but he has yet to put it together as a linebacker.

Cornerback

Josh Jobe performed well in his first season as the starter, giving Alabama at least one good option at the position. Ronald Williams could have been an option this season if not for a broken arm suffered late in the preseason.

Jalyn Armour-Davis and Brandon Turnage were both reserve cornerbacks on last year’s team, but none will generate as much optimism as Ga’Quincy McKinstry, the five-star cornerback from Pinson Valley who is enrolling early to participate in spring practice.

Of the positions that lost players on Thursday, the cornerback position is the one with the least clear answer. Armour-Davis, Turnage, McKinstry and Jahquez Robinson are all valid options for the open starter position, among others.