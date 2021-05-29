Tide basketball coach Nate Oats continues to recruit aggressively

TUSCALOOSA - The Alabama basketball program continued to schedule and recruit aggressively this week, even as the landscape of the Southeastern Conference remained in flux for the 2021-22 season with transfers and early departures likely to continue until the July 7 deadline for players to withdraw from NBA Draft consideration and maintain college eligibility. Alabama has two players considering an early exit for professional basketball, guards Josh Primo and Jalen Shackelford.

In his most recent NBA Mock Draft released on Tuesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony projects Primo as the No. 40 overall choice, going to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round. Whether Primo, a likely first-round selection in the 2022 draft, would leave for a less lucrative second-round option is not certain.

While Alabama could find itself with an open scholarship for 2021-22 should both Primo and Shackelford choose not to return to school, much of the Crimson Tide’s focus has been on Class of 2022 recruiting, which will accelerate even more as NCAA restrictions on on-campus visits are lifted on June 1.

Jaden Bradley of IMG Academy, rated as one of the top point guards in the nation, is expected to take an official visit to Alabama in mid-June, following an official visit to Michigan next week.

Other top prospects in the most recently released Rivals Top 100 that Alabama continue to pursue are 6-7 forward Brandon Miller of Cane Ridge High School in Nashville, 6-8 forward Jalen Washington of Gary, Ind., 6-5 guard Nick Smith of Sherwood, Ark., and 6-4 guard Rodney Rice of DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md., among many others.