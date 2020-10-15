Tide basketball coach Nate Oats says he had COVID-19 in July; team begins practice

TUSCALOOSA - University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said on his season-opening Zoom call on Thursday that he had tested positive for coronavirus in July but was now negative.

Alabama released no information on Oats’ condition at the time he says he was positive.

"I wouldn't have known I was sick unless they were testing healthy people,” Oats said. "I had a dull headache for a few days that I worked through."

Oats said he had no contact with players until he had tested negative and received medical clearance. He said that all 13 players on the Alabama roster were available on Thursday when Alabama opened practice.

Alabama has been projected as an NCAA Tournament team by several analysts this season. Herb Jones, John Petty and Alex Reese return for their senior seasons and are joined in the senior class by graduate transfer Jordan Bruner, an All-Ivy League forward at Yale for the past two seasons.

"Herb has been working his tail off the entire offseason,” Oats said of Jones, a member of the SEC All-Defensive Team last season. “Offensively he wasn't ready for the NBA (last season). His work in the gym this summer and fall will determine whether he makes millions of dollars or not."