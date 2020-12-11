Tide basketball set to battle Clemson in Atlanta

Setting aside his viral social media comments about Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his suggestion that the NCAA postpone play due to the coronavirus, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has other business with the ACC as the Crimson Tide takes on Clemson Saturday in Atlanta.

Here's what you need to know:

Clemson and Alabama are about as different as two teams can be

Both are good basketball teams, they just have different approaches.

Alabama plays fast. Currently the Crimson Tide is No, 7 in the nation in adjusted tempo, according to statistician Ken Pomeroy. Clemson (4-0) is No. 313 in the nation by the same measurement. It would be the story of the Tortoise and the Hare, if the Tortoise was 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds.

The answer for Alabama isn’t to play even faster, according to Oats. The answer, paradoxically, is on defense.

“You go into this game and people think you’ve got to be great on offense to beat their unbelievable defense,” Oats said Thursday. “We told our kids we’ve got to have the other mindset, we’ve got to play great defense so we can take the ball to the other end off a miss.