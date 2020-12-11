Tide coach Oats creates social firestorm with comments

“Humans aren’t made to sit alone in isolation for weeks and weeks on end,” Oats said. “We’ve got to be careful with how we do life, but you still got to do life. A huge part of life for all these guys I’m coaching is being in the gym playing basketball. So I think their mental health is in a much better spot playing basketball. I think the school, the SEC, the NCAA’s done a really good job of making sure that we’re not putting any of them in danger.”

Krzyzewski, asked about the coronavirus pandemic after the Illinois loss, said that it did not “feel right” to comment as coronavirus numbers nationwide were spiking, statistics that Krzyzewski cited in his comments

“I would just like for the safety, the mental and physical health of players and staff to assess where we're at," Krzyzewski said.

"People are saying the next six weeks are going to be the worst. To me, it's already pretty bad. On the other side of it, there are these vaccines that are coming out. By the end of the month, 20 million vaccine shots will be given. By the end of January or in February, another 100 million. Should we not reassess that? See just what would be best?"

Krzyzewski noted at the time that his comments were coming in the wake of a one-sided loss.

"We got our butts beat," he said. "For the good of the game and the mental and physical health of players and staff, we need to constantly look at this thing. I think that's a smart thing to do."