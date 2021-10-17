Tide coach pleased with effort from team during win over MSU

“We have some dynamic guys,” Young said. “My job is just to find a way to get them the ball, and to try to get them the ball in a place where they can run and be special after (the catch). I think all of them did that tonight.”

Safety Jordan Battle had two of the Tide’s three interceptions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We practiced their route concepts all week, and that helped me create some turnovers today,” Battle said. “It’s really all about the film and the executing.”

For Mississippi State, Will Rogers was 35 of 55 for 300 yards and three interceptions. Makai Polk caught seven passes for 59 yards, and Jaden Walley had six receptions for 64 yards. Jo’Quavious Marks also caught seven passes out of the backfield.

“My problem is we didn’t play as well as we can, and that comes back to us as coaches,” Leach said. “As players too. As coaches we have to find a way to reach them, but players have to be tough enough to be reached.”

HUMBLE PIE

After the game, Saban was candid about the soul-searching last week’s loss at Texas A&M forced his team to grapple with.