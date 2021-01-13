TIde forward Bruner out indefinitely with meniscus injury

TUSCALOOSA --- University of Alabama men's basketball forward Jordan Bruner is out indefinitely after he sustained a meniscus injury to his right knee Tuesday night at Kentucky, per a UA release.

Bruner underwent a procedure Wednesday morning performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham.

There is no timetable for Bruner's return. However, he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the lineup later this season.

Bruner is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and leads the team in blocks (16) and steals (20). In his five SEC contests, the 6-10, 225-pound forward is collecting 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The release did not address Herb Jones specifically but Oats said after the game that Jones had a hand issue that was “not too bad,” possibly a dislocated finger.

Jones was off to a fast start with eight early points when he fell awkwardly on a drive to the basket. He was taken to the locker room and did not return.