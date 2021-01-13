TIde forward Bruner out indefinitely with meniscus injury

TUSCALOOSA --- University of Alabama men's basketball forward Jordan Bruner is out indefinitely after he sustained a meniscus injury to his right knee Tuesday night at Kentucky, per a UA release.
Bruner underwent a procedure Wednesday morning performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham.
There is no timetable for Bruner's return. However, he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the lineup later this season.
Bruner is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and leads the team in blocks (16) and steals (20). In his five SEC contests, the 6-10, 225-pound forward is collecting 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The release did not address Herb Jones specifically but Oats said after the game that Jones had a hand issue that was “not too bad,” possibly a dislocated finger.
Jones was off to a fast start with eight early points when he fell awkwardly on a drive to the basket. He was taken to the locker room and did not return.
Last season, Jones suffered a broken wrist in a loss at LSU on January 29. He missed the Crimson Tide’s next three games before returning to action with heavy padding on the wrist.
No announcement was made on a possible return for point guard Jahvon Quinerly, who has missed three consecutive games due to an undisclosed medical situation. Oats indicated on Tuesday night that “it was possible” that Quinerly could return for Saturday’s game against Arkansas.
John Petty and Jaden Shackelford step up
In the absence of Jones, Alabama’s duo on the wings stepped up and delivered.
Shortly after the injury, John Petty helped lead Alabama on a 10-0 run over a four-minute span, giving the Crimson Tide a double-digit lead.
Jaden Shackelford joined in the effort and helped maintain the gap throughout the second half, never allowing Kentucky to seriously threaten.
“We still have leadership on this team,” said Petty. “It was a collective effort.”
Shackelford scored 18 points, adding six assists.
The two shot a combined 15-of-30 from the field and 6-of-12 from deep.
How Alabama is replacing Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama played without Jahvon Quinerly, who is out with an undisclosed medical condition, for the third consecutive game.
Oats leaned on Jones to handle the point guard duties in the first two game but needed to go deeper into the roster this time after his injury.
Freshman guard Josh Primo helped fill the hole with Petty working with the ball in his hands more often.
Shackelford also played minutes at point guard.
“I thought all three of them did a great job,” said Oats. “We’re hoping to get Quinerly back by this weekend, but we’ll see.”
Alabama is scheduled to play Arkansas (10-2, 2-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
James Fletcher of Tuscaloosa News contributed to this story.