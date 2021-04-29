Tide has five picked in top 17 of NFL Draft
Alabama had five players selected in the first 17 picks of Thursday’s NFL Draft in Cleveland.
The Tide had three in the top 10 -- receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 by the Miami Dolphins, defensive back Patrick Surtain II at No. 9 by the Denver Broncos and Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Quarterback Mac Jones was taken No. 15 by the New England Patriots and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was picked at No. 17 by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Waddle reunited with Tua
Waddle is headed to Miami to provide a target for his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2020, became Miami’s No. 1 QB in Week 8 and went 6-3 as the starter, but coach Brian Flores benched him in two games.
“He’s going to make me better and I'm going to make him better,” Waddle said. “We’re going to push each other.”
The speedy, 5-foot-9, 180-pound Waddle played in only six games last season because of a broken left ankle, but returned to play in the national championship game, catching three passes to help Alabama beat Ohio State. He averaged 18.9 yards on 106 receptions in three seasons at Alabama, including 17 touchdowns, and scored three times on kick returns.
Elusive after the catch, Waddle may be used primarily as a slot receiver. He said he is often compared with three-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs.
“But I want to be my own player and do my own style, and not emulate someone else’s style,” Waddle said.
Miami originally had the No. 3 overall pick, but general manager Chris Grier traded down to 12th and then back up to sixth.
Since 2018, Grier has selected three other Alabama players in the first two rounds: Tagovailoa, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Broncos tab Surtain: The Denver Broncos bypassed quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones and selected cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth pick of the draft.
Instead of grabbing a quarterback to counter Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr in the stacked AFC West, new general manager George Paton picked a cornerback who can help curtail those passers.
Surtain is the second consecutive Alabama alum selected in the first round by the Broncos, who drafted wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick last year.
Picking a defender leaves a QB room of incumbent Drew Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater. On Wednesday, Paton sent a 2021 sixth-round pick to Carolina for Bridgewater, who was 4-11 last year with the Panthers. Lock was 4-9 in Denver.
Quarterback has been the Broncos' biggest bugaboo since winning Super Bowl 50 in Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's farewell game — they haven't been back to the playoffs since.
The Panthers, who are paying $7 million of the $10 million Bridgewater is due in 2021, are restructuring his deal to facilitate the trade that is expected to be finalized by Saturday.
Eagles take Heisman winner Smith: The Philadelphia Eagles selected Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith after trading up two spots to No. 10 in the first round.
The Alabama wide receiver reunites with former teammate Jalen Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles last season. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. He was the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.
“I know for sure we’re going to work every day,” Smith said about playing with Hurts again. “Every day we’re going to come in and give our best and be ready.”
Philadelphia hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.
Smith has reliable hands, quick feet and is a sharp route runner. He reportedly weighed 166 pounds at the medical combine so his size is far from ideal, but his technical skills help him avoid getting locked up by defenders who try to get physical. He's been productive lining up inside or out.
QB Jones goes to Patriots: The New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick of the NFL Draft, their biggest move to date to bring in a player to possibly be a long-term replacement for Tom Brady.
It was believed the Patriots would have to trade up to get one of the consensus top five quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. It turned out Jones fell right into their lap.
After Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance came off the board in the first three picks, top-rated prospects Justin Fields and Jones were still up for grabs.
The Bears moved up from No. 20 to No. 11 in a trade with the Giants to select Fields, leaving only Jones available. He becomes the first quarterback selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 21-year tenure in New England.
Jones has been high on the Patriots’ list for some time, as evidenced by the pre-draft scouting they did on him. They sent scouts to the Senior Bowl and both Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels attended Alabama’s pro day.
Jones, who played under Belichick’s longtime friend and former coaching colleague Nick Saban, earned the Davey O’Brien Award in 2020 as the top quarterback in college football.
Lauded for his accuracy and ability to command Saban’s system in his lone year as the Crimson Tide’s full-time starter, Jones arrives in New England coming off a season that saw him lead Alabama to a national title while completing an NCAA-record 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
He joins a Patriots team that is in transition after finishing 7-9 in 2020 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. One of the biggest reasons was Cam Newton’s struggles to get his footing in the offense after taking over for Brady following his departure in free agency to Tampa Bay.
Newton was re-signed this offseason but returns on only a one-year deal. His backup last season, Jarrett Stidham, was beaten out for the starting job and has underwhelmed in limited action during his first two years in the league.
Jones becomes the 10th consecutive player to win the O’Brien Award and be selected in the first round of NFL Draft. He is also the third former Crimson Tide quarterback to be chosen in the first round since 1967, following Tua Tagovailoa (taken fifth in 2020) and Richard Todd (sixth in 1976).
Raiders grab Leatherwood: The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with the 17th pick as they look to rebuild an offensive line that the team dismantled at the start of the league year.
The addition of Leatherwood gives coach Jon Gruden a possible starter at right tackle to replace Trent Brown, who was traded to New England last month for a 2022 draft pick. The Raiders also dealt away two more expensive veterans for mid-round draft picks by trading center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson as the team aimed to get younger and cheaper on the line.
Gruden wants to build his line around Leatherwood and 2018 first-round left tackle Kolton Miller, who signed a contract extension this offseason. Las Vegas also has veteran Richie Incognito at left guard, former undrafted free agent Andre James at center, the versatile Denzelle Good at right guard, along with depth players like Nick Martin and recent draft picks John Simpson and Brandon Parker.
Leatherwood was not projected by many to be a first-round player but the Raiders have often targeted lower-ranked players in recent years. Leatherwood has started 41 games the past three seasons at both right guard and left tackle.
Despite spending the most money in the NFL on the offensive line in 2020, the Raiders didn’t get that level of production as they struggled in run blocking. Las Vegas has had one of the better pass blocking lines for most of quarterback Derek Carr’s career and hope the new additions can maintain that.
Gruden opted to bolster the line in the first round instead of a defense that ranked last in the NFL in points allowed (28.4 per game) and second worst in yards per play allowed (6.05) in three years under Gruden.